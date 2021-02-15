Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $63,348.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00070676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.61 or 0.00987845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.95 or 0.05143424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00034789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

HMQ is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

