Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 36.1% Higher Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.41 million and $55,099.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.81 or 0.00936611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00052703 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.82 or 0.05205855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.