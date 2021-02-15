Humanscape (HUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,241.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $90,241.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00943372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00050035 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.72 or 0.05141500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.