Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $71.50. Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 106,579 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70. The firm has a market cap of £22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

