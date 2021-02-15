Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 772,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

