Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Huntsman worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.