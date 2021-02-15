HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $519.33 million and $190.19 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00956811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050286 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.23 or 0.05190791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018321 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 519,470,458 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

