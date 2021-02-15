Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $297,207.04

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Hush has a total market cap of $297,207.04 and approximately $49,045.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00332650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00121763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.