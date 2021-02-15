Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 14th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUTMF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.98. 1,939,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.