HYCON Price Up 32% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,018,385,465 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,410,944 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HYCON

