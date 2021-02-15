HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $45,787.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00270019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00080634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00392554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00186057 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

