Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

