Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.51 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $48,689.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.00960118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052045 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.55 or 0.05143160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 173,042,932 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

