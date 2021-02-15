HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,062.29

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $14,062.29 and $2,084.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

