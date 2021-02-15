I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $8,357.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.28 or 0.00532919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004897 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.02438062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,695,011 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

