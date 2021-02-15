IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

