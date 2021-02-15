IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) stock opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

