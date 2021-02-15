IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

IAG stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $88,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

