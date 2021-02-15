IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of IBIBF remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Several analysts have commented on IBIBF shares. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on IBI Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

