Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 198 ($2.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) stock opened at GBX 229.88 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £941.48 million and a PE ratio of -55.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ibstock plc has a 12 month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

