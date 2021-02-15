ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00093833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00418690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00185549 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

