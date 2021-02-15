iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $18,954,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.