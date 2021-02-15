iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Short Interest Update

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ICOTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. iCo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.79.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

