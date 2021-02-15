ICON (ICX) Price Up 117.7% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $406.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,603,436 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

