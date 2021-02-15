ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICLR opened at $210.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

