Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,757.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $5,757.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

