IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $15.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $544.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,314. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $545.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.00. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

