IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $544.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $545.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

