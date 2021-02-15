Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $24.98

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Idle has a market cap of $27.78 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $24.98 or 0.00050555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00265584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00077534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00180450 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.