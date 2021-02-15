Idle (IDLE) Trading 57.9% Higher This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be purchased for $24.07 or 0.00050558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00276502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00088290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00093395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00190191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.57 or 0.87853305 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

