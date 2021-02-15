IG Gold (IGG) Trading Up 96.5% Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $53,840.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00268270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066327 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00935236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00087321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052385 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

