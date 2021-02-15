IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.7245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

