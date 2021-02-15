IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 14th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

IGO stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. IGO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

