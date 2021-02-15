IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

About IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

