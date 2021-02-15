IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 149.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $103.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.87 or 0.01004133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055135 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.04 or 0.05248445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025024 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.