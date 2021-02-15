Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $200.98 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

