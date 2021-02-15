Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.98 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.80. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

