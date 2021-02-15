Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.98. 38,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

