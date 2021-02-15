Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 0.9%

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) news, Director Tony Abbandonato sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$104,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,847 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,374.42.

About Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

