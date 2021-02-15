ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $259,073.42 and approximately $170,680.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,905,690 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

