Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.18 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 62.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

