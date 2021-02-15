Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of INCZY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

