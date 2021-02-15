Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 3.6%

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 35,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 117,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$11.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) alerts:

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds three exploration projects in central British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.