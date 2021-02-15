Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.97 or 0.00033087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and $2.38 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

