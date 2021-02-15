INDINODE Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One INDINODE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. INDINODE has a market cap of $54,002.52 and $2.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,144,391,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,049,916 tokens. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me . INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here

INDINODE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

