Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of IDCBY opened at $12.93 on Monday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
