Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IDCBY opened at $12.93 on Monday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

