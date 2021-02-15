Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

INFI opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

