ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of ING traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. 398,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.