ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ING traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. 398,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

