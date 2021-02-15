(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.00 by Credit Suisse Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.27 ($10.90).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

