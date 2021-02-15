Ingersoll Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IR stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

